Wednesday , 4 January 2017

Latest News
St. Augustine activists stand with Standing Rock

St. Augustine activists stand with Standing Rock

By Gabrielle Garay | gargoyle@flagler.edu As a new day begins, the sun illuminates North Dakota and the reservation ...

Looking ahead after medical marijuana legalized

Looking ahead after medical marijuana legalized

By Roxanne Steward gargoyle@flagler.edu St. Augustine, Fla. – Priscilla de la Cruz sits on an armchair in Isabela’s ...

Parents cope with election aftermath

Parents cope with election aftermath

By Troy MacNeill gargoyle@flagler.edu ST. AUGUSTINE – This year’s presidential race was unlike any election in rece ...

Next Prev

News

Despite gentrification, Lincolnville residents celebrate heritage, 150 years

December 11, 2016(0) Comments

By Katie Garwood and Courtney Cox | gargoyle@flagler.edu https://youtu.be/tuZc5-FGURI In any community over time, buildings are renovated, s ...Read More »

Sports

Rising concern about concussions in sports

October 04, 2016(0) Comments

By Troy MacNeill | gargoyle@flagler.edu BOOM! All you can hear is a ringing sound in your ears. You feel the ground spinning. Your head is a ...Read More »

Arts & Entertainment

Welcome to Rockville 2017 Preview

December 07, 2016(0) Comments

The wait for the 7th annual Welcome to Rockville lineup is over, as the festival has released one of its best in recent memory. This years h ...Read More »

Opinion

How to cope with a loved one with dementia

December 01, 2016(1) Comment

By Michaela Parks | gargoyle@flagler.edu It was in Tarpon Springs at the sponge docks, wandering from shop to shop, when my grandmother real ...Read More »

Video

Despite gentrification, Lincolnville residents celebrate heritage, 150 years

December 11, 2016(0) Comments

By Katie Garwood and Courtney Cox | gargoyle@flagler.edu https://youtu.be/tuZc5-FGURI In any community over time, buildings are renovated, s ...Read More »

Video

Despite gentrification, Lincolnville residents celebrate heritage, 150 years

Despite gentrification, Lincolnville residents celebrate heritage, 150 years

On Campus

Rosie’s angels: A finals tradition

Rosie’s angels: A finals tradition

Music

Welcome to Rockville 2017 Preview

Welcome to Rockville 2017 Preview

Anthology

Flagler senior Kathleen Quillian named Anthology 2015 Grand Award winner

Flagler senior Kathleen Quillian named Anthology 2015 Grand Award winner

Flagler College Gargoyle ©2014. All Rights Reserved.

scroll to top