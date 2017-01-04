St. Augustine activists stand with Standing Rock

By Katie Garwood and Courtney Cox | gargoyle@flagler.edu https://youtu.be/tuZc5-FGURI In any community over time, buildings are renovated, s ...Read More »
By Troy MacNeill | gargoyle@flagler.edu BOOM! All you can hear is a ringing sound in your ears. You feel the ground spinning. Your head is a ...Read More »
The wait for the 7th annual Welcome to Rockville lineup is over, as the festival has released one of its best in recent memory. This years h ...Read More »
By Michaela Parks | gargoyle@flagler.edu It was in Tarpon Springs at the sponge docks, wandering from shop to shop, when my grandmother real ...Read More »
By Katie Garwood and Courtney Cox | gargoyle@flagler.edu https://youtu.be/tuZc5-FGURI In any community over time, buildings are renovated, s ...Read More »
Flagler College Gargoyle ©2014. All Rights Reserved.